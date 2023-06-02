Man found dead in Rockford home Friday

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — A man was found dead in a Rockford home Friday afternoon in a case investigators are calling "suspicious."
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 300 block of Vincent Ave. for medical assist around 4 p.m. on Friday.
As they got to the home, deputies found the man's body inside the residence. The death is considered suspicious, and Winnebago County Sheriff's Detectives are conducting a follow-up investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department non-emergency line at (815)-282-2600, or an anonymous tip can be shared with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.
