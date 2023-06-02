 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois today.

Warm, dry, and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra National Weather Service alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov

media contact...217 558 1536.

Man found dead in Rockford home Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
WINNEBAGO COUNTY — A man was found dead in a Rockford home Friday afternoon in a case investigators are calling "suspicious."

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 300 block of Vincent Ave. for medical assist around 4 p.m. on Friday.

As they got to the home, deputies found the man's body inside the residence. The death is considered suspicious, and Winnebago County Sheriff's Detectives are conducting a follow-up investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department non-emergency line at (815)-282-2600, or an anonymous tip can be shared with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

13 WREX will follow this developing story and provide updates as they become available.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com