Man charged with DUI in fatal crash involving school bus

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man is charged with DUI after a Friday morning crash involving a school bus.
Rockford Police say Charles Weathersby, 38, was speeding on Kishwaukee St. Friday morning and rear ended a car driven by a 30-year-old man at the intersection with South Ave. That car then hit an RPS 205 school bus that was stopped in front of railroad tracks.
The driver of the second car was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Police say Weathersby tried to get a ride from someone passing by, and was later taken into police custody and sent to the Winnebago County Jail.
Weathersby is charged with two counts of aggravated DUI involving death, aggravated DUI, obstructing identification, failure to stop after an accident involving death, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
The Rockford Police Department says the investigation is still ongoing.