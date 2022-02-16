Madison man wanted in connection to homicide outside of Beloit High School

BELOIT (WREX) — Beloit police say a warrant has been issued in connection to the homicide that happened outside of Beloit High School.
Police say they're looking for 19-year-old Amaree A. Goodall, of Madison, Wisconsin.
The deadly shooting happened in late January after a basketball game at Beloit Memorial High School.
The victim, Jion Broomfield, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, police say.
RELATED: School District of Beloit implements several new protocols for sporting events
Following the shooting, Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles called on the community to step up.
"It is absolutely ridiculous that we have 30 to 40 people who witnessed a young man lose his life and refuse to talk to us," Chief Sayles said at a news conference one-day following the shooting.
Now, Chief Sayles says members of the community have stepped up to provide more information on the shooting.
“We appreciate the community’s ongoing support and sharing of information in this homicide investigation,” said Chief Andre Sayles. “The City of Beloit Police Department has followed up on every tip provided and is using all tools in these violent crime investigations. The department has a proven track record in clearing violent crimes when the community helps with providing the information they know.”
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Beloit Police Department at 608-757-2244.