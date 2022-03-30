Madison man arrested for fatal shooting at Beloit Memorial High School

BELOIT (WREX) — Beloit Police announce an arrest in a shooting that killed a teenager in January.
Beloit Police say they have arrested 19-year-old Amaree A. Goodall of Madison, WI, for shooting and killing 18-year-old Jion Broomfield in the parking lot of Beloit Memorial High School on January 29.
BPD says Goodall was arrested without incident on Wednesday, adding they received tips about where he was this morning.
"We want to thank the community for their ongoing support and cooperation in this investigation," said Chief Andre Sayles. "The information and tips provided to our department led to a positive identification of the suspect. The bravery and courage of the individuals who contacted our department through the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers yesterday should be commended and celebrated."
Authorities say Goodall will need to be extradited on the charge of first-degree reckless homicide before he can appear in Rock County Circuit Court.