Machesney Park man arrested in Onyx Bar & Grill shooting

MACHESNEY PARK — A 31-year-old man is behind bars after an altercation at a Machesney Park establishment that escalated to shots being fired and five people taken to the hospital.
On Sunday, February 26 around 1:00 a.m., Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputies along with other law enforcement agencies, responded to reports of a shooting with multiple victims.
The shooting was at Onyx Bar & Grill, located at 1001 West Lane Road in Machesney Park.
Once officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a fight had occurred in the bar and shots were fired.
A total of four people were shot and taken to local hospitals.
A fifth person was injured during the dispute and taken to a local hospital.
Investigators learned that a subject had entered the bar and had an altercation with another person.
Security removed the subject from the building, but the subject later returned with a handgun.
When the subject re-entered the bar, he made his was directly over to the person he had the original fight with and fired multiple shots.
Winnebago County Sheriff's Detectives identified the shooter as 31-year-old Machesney Park resident Jimmie Lee Rogers.
Rogers is currently on parole with the Illinois Department of Corrections.
An arrest warrant was issued for Rogers for:
- Attempted Murder
- Aggravated Battery/Discharge of a Firearm
- Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
On Monday, February 27 around 11:00 a.m., Rogers was arrested in the area of Sandy Hollow Road and 20th Street in Rockford.
Rogers is currently in the Winnebago County Jail and being held without bond.
Rogers is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
One person was admitted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries at the time of the incident. His condition has been upgraded to stable.
Two other people are still in the hospital in stable condition.
One person has since been released from the hospital.
This case is still under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 282-2600 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963.7867.