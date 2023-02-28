Machesney Park man arrested in Onyx Bar & Grill shooting

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Illinois...

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Green, Winnebago and Rock
Counties.

.The combination of recent rains and snowmelt is resulting in rises
on area rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1115 PM CST.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Some roads are flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township of Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, flooding is occurring in Sugar River Park. In
Illinois, Winslow Rd is threatened near the river between Durand
and Shirland. Low lying areas of Sugar Shores Camping Resort may
be inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 3.5 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 4.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early this morning to a crest of 6.0 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.9 feet on 07/26/2010.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 12 pm...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Wed  Thu  Fri  Sat
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   3.45  9 pm 2/27   5.0  5.6  5.2  4.4

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        3.91  6 am 2/28         2.01       5.60  12 pm 3/02


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Swanson Road in Roscoe downstream to
Shorewood Park in Loves Park, including the Latham Park gauge.

* WHEN...From Friday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, Low-lying areas of Sportscore One are
inundated in north Rockford.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 7.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 10.0 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Prairie Hill Road downstream to Swanson
Road in Roscoe, including the Rockton gauge.

* WHEN...From Friday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Edgemere Terrace threatened near Roscoe.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 8.1 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Machesney Park man arrested in Onyx Bar & Grill shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
jimmie lee rogers

MACHESNEY PARK — A 31-year-old man is behind bars after an altercation at a Machesney Park establishment that escalated to shots being fired and five people taken to the hospital.

On Sunday, February 26 around 1:00 a.m., Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputies along with other law enforcement agencies, responded to reports of a shooting with multiple victims.

The shooting was at Onyx Bar & Grill, located at 1001 West Lane Road in Machesney Park.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a fight had occurred in the bar and shots were fired.

A total of four people were shot and taken to local hospitals.

A fifth person was injured during the dispute and taken to a local hospital.

Investigators learned that a subject had entered the bar and had an altercation with another person.

Security removed the subject from the building, but the subject later returned with a handgun.

When the subject re-entered the bar, he made his was directly over to the person he had the original fight with and fired multiple shots.

Winnebago County Sheriff's Detectives identified the shooter as 31-year-old Machesney Park resident Jimmie Lee Rogers.

Rogers is currently on parole with the Illinois Department of Corrections.

An arrest warrant was issued for Rogers for:

  • Attempted Murder
  • Aggravated Battery/Discharge of a Firearm
  • Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon
  • Felon in Possession of a Firearm

On Monday, February 27 around 11:00 a.m., Rogers was arrested in the area of Sandy Hollow Road and 20th Street in Rockford.

Rogers is currently in the Winnebago County Jail and being held without bond.

Rogers is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

One person was admitted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries at the time of the incident. His condition has been upgraded to stable.

Two other people are still in the hospital in stable condition.

One person has since been released from the hospital. 

This case is still under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 282-2600 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963.7867.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you