Loves Park woman charged after car crashes into house

LOVES PARK, Ill. — A Loves Park woman has been charged after crashing her car into a house and a gas line Wednesday evening, according to police.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Harlem Rd. in Loves Park.
Authorities say a car, driven by 42-year-old Sara Estacion, of Loves Park, was driving east on the roadway when it hit a curb, and drove through a fence on Cadet Rd. The car then hit a gas line and a house along Harlem Rd.
Estacion and a passenger in the car were not hurt in the crash.
Estacion is charged with Driving with a Suspended License, Improper Lane Usage, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, Having No Insurance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Estacion was taken into custody and taken to the Winnebago County Jail.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says the investigation is ongoing.