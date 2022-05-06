Loves Park resident charged with possession of controlled substances

EAST DUBUQUE – On May 3 at approximately 9:23 p.m., a speeding vehicle was pulled over by Jo Daviess County deputies to perform a traffic stop on U.S. Route 20 West at Chemical Plant Road.
When deputies made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, there were indicators of criminal activity.
The East Dubuque Police K-9 unit was requested to the site of the traffic stop to perform a sniff of the vehicle’s exterior.
The K-9 unit alerted deputies to the presence of a narcotic odor.
Deputies searched the vehicle and found approximately 29 pills containing Alprazolam (Xanax), 3 pills containing Dextroamphetamine-Amphetamine (Adderall) and THC gummies.
31-year-old Loves Park resident Whitney D. Ferraro was charged with two counts of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Adult Use Cannabis in Motor Vehicle (Class A Misdemeanor), and speeding.