Loves Park financial advisor to 4 years in federal prison for wire fraud

LOVES PARK (WREX) — A Loves Park man has been sentenced to multiple years in federal prison on wire fraud charges.
Naseem Salamah was sentenced to 52 months in federal prison on Wednesday.
Salamah was an investment advisor in Loves Park who between Aug. 2017 and May 2021.
Salamah admitted to fraudulently obtained more than $950,000 from customers over that span.
In the written agreement, Salamah told customers he needed to move the money to diversify their assets, when in fact, Salamah deposited the money into a bank account that he controlled.
Salamah used the money for his own benefit without the customers’ knowledge or consent.
The written agreement shows Salamah took $791,649.73 from one customer, $143,086.15 from another person and $33,846.24 from the third person.
Salamah is required to pay restitution to the customers in the amount of $968,582.12. Salamah pleaded guilty to the charges last October.