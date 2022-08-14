 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected Monday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CDT Sunday was 13.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Three pople shot at Six Flags in Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0
Six Flags shooting web pic

GURNEE, IL (WREX) — Three people are shot at an amusement park in Illinois.

Police confirm that three people were hurt in a shooting tonight at Six Flags in Gurnee, Illinois.

TMJ News from Milwaukee says two of those people went to the hospital, and the third refused treatment.

The statement from Six Flags indicated it was a drive-by shooting, and the car in question left immediately after the people inside opened fire.

*This is a developing story and we will update this article with more information when it becomes available*

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

