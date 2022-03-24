Known sex offender arrested for being on Dixon day care property

DIXON (WREX) — A man who is a registered sex offender in Winnebago County has been arrested for allegedly being on day care property in Dixon.
Police say 35-year-old Sky Meyers had been in a day care parking lot on several occasions.
Meyers did not enter the day care facility or have any contact with minors, police say.
Meyers was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon Dixon. Meyers now faces failure to register as a sex offender and unlawful presence in a prohibited area by a child sex offender charges.
Meyers was taken to the Lee County Jail.