 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Known sex offender arrested for being on Dixon day care property

  • 0
Sky Meyers.jpg

DIXON (WREX) — A man who is a registered sex offender in Winnebago County has been arrested for allegedly being on day care property in Dixon.

Police say 35-year-old Sky Meyers had been in a day care parking lot on several occasions. 

Meyers did not enter the day care facility or have any contact with minors, police say. 

Meyers was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon Dixon. Meyers now faces failure to register as a sex offender and unlawful presence in a prohibited area by a child sex offender charges.

Meyers was taken to the Lee County Jail. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you