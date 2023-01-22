Janesville woman facing felony charges after shots fired investigation Saturday

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WREX) — A Janesville woman faces felony charges after an investigation into two shots fired complaints early Saturday morning.
Janesville Police say officers were called to a complaint of shots fired in the 400 block of N. Pearl St. at around 2:45 a.m. Saturday. Officers described the scene as "chaotic," later finding shell casings on the street.
Soon after, officers heard a gunshot in 2300 block of Harvard Dr. just west of the Pearl St. scene. There, police found 31-year-old Lenora Blakley, of Janesville, and a friend outside of an apartment building.
During their investigation, the officers learned Blakley was at a local bar before both incidents, later finding that Blakley was at both Pearl St. and Harvard Dr. shots fired incidents.
Blakley was taken into custody for a probation violation and was taken to the Rock County Jail, where a preliminary breath test indicated Blakley's alcohol level was at .210.
During a later search of Blakley's apartment, officers found a shell casing on the ground and two separate firearms, one of which being the same caliber as the casings found at both shots fired scenes. When they checked the serial numbers on the weapons, police found that one of them was reported as stolen from Madison, Wis.
Janesville Police say a total of four rounds were fired between the two scenes, with no injuries reported at either scene.
Blakley has been charged with two felony counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and two felony counts of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, as well as Receiving Stolen Property and Going Armed while Under the Influence of an Intoxicant, both of which are misdemeanors.