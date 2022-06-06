Janesville resident arrested on a 4th Offense OWI charge

JANESVILLE -- On June 6 at approximately 9:00 a.m., Janesville Police were called to a gas station on the 1600 block of East Racine Street for a welfare check.
A female inside the business was displaying erratic behavior and seemed possibly under the influence.
When officers arrived to the location, they found that the female's behavior was not medically-related but was a result of being impaired.
Video showed that the female was driving strangely in the street and parking lot of the gas station before heading inside.
A Drug Recognition Expert was on scene and conducted field sobriety testing on the female suspect who displayed impairment signs from substances other than alcohol.
Records from the Department of Transportation showed that the female suspect had three prior Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) convictions.
The female suspect, 41-year-old Janesville resident Angela Collas, submitted a sample of her blood for evidence. Results are pending.
Collas is currently being held at the Rock County Jail on a 4th Offense OWI charge.