Janesville Police ask for public's help looking for suspect in shooting

JANESVILLE (WREX) — The Janesville Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a suspect who shot a 19-year-old Thursday.
Janesville Police say officers were called to Bond Park in the 200 block of N. Oakhill Ave. just after 7 p.m. Thursday for a report of a person who was shot.
Officers found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment and was later released.
Authorities say the suspect and the victim knew each other and were in the same car when the victim was shot. The suspect drove away from the scene and officers were not able to find them in the area.
The Janesville Police Department later identified the suspect as a heavier-set black male, around 20 years old, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Authorities say the investigation into identifying the suspect and gaining further evidence is ongoing.
Janesville Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call them at (608) 755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at (608) 757-2244, or CrimeStoppers at (608) 756-3636.