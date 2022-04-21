 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Janesville man arrested for road rage incident Wednesday

  • 0
Road Rage generic.jpg

JANESVILLE (WREX) — Janesville Police have arrested a man charged in a road rage incident.

Janesville Police say 28-year-old Damien Walls, of Janesville, has been arrested for a road rage incident that occurred in the city Wednesday night.

Authorities say officers were called to the 100 block of S. Franklin St. for someone stabbed in the head at around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The victim, a man, was taken a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the victim was driving on E. Racine St. when Walls pulled in front of and blocked him near S. Main St., got out of his car and stabbed the victim in the head with a knife and drove away.

The victim also drove away and called 911. Authorities say the victim and Walls did not know each other before Wednesday's incident.

Walls is charged with First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety While Armed, Substantial Battery While Armed, Disorderly Conduct While Armed, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of THC With Intent to Deliver.

Janesville Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you