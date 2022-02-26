ISP trooper involved in DUI Scott's Law crash while investigating another DUI

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WREX) — The Illinois State Police are investigating a Scott's Law crash in central Illinois early Saturday morning.
An ISP trooper was inside a marked squad car with emergency lights on as they were assisting the Bloomington Police Department with a DUI investigation at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
A Volkswagen, driven by 24-year-old Michael Tibbitts of Bloomington, rear-ended the squad car. The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
Tibbitts was arrested by the Bloomington Police Department for DUI and violating Scott's Law, among other traffic violations.
According to the ISP, nine squad cars have been hit in Scott's Law violations, one of them in Winnebago County in January.
"ISP Troopers are working hard alongside our law enforcement partners to fight crime and get impaired drivers off the roadways," said Commander Captain Gregg Cavanaugh. "We need the public to avoid putting their lives at risk by making responsible choices when behind the wheel. Always drive sober, pay attention and move over when you approach a stationary vehicle on the side of the road."
Scott's Law in Illinois requires drivers to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights on.
Anyone who violates Scott's Law faces a fine between $250 and $10,000 on the first offense. If the crash hurts another person, the violator's driver's license will be suspended for a mandatory period of between six months and two years.