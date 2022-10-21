ISP investigating officer-involved shooting in Whiteside County

MORRISON, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois State Police says two people were hospitalized in an officer-involved shooting during a search warrant in Whiteside County early Friday morning.
Illinois State Police say Troopers were assisting the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 600 block of N. Cherry St. in Morrison.
As officers went into the home, gunshots were heard from inside. As officers began searching the home, they found the suspect, who was armed.
According to ISP, officers shot and wounded the suspect, who was taken to an area hospital.
As officers continued their search, they found a woman with a gunshot wound in a part of the house away from where the officer-involved shooting happened. She was also taken to an area hospitals.
Illinois State Police officials say information on medical conditions is not available.
The search warrant, according to ISP, was for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, and Possession of Contraband in a Penal Institution.
ISP says the officer involved is a four-year, highly trained SWAT member of the state police.
By law, Special Agents of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation are investigating the shooting. The officers involved in serving the search warrant were wearing body cameras.
ISP says the investigation is open and ongoing. When the investigation is complete, ISP will submit all evidence and facts to the Whiteside County State's Attorney's Office.
Authorities say additional information, including video from the shooting, will be made public at the advice and concurrence of the Whiteside County State's Attorney.