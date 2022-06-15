 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...High temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Iowa resident arrested on multiple felony charges in Jo Daviess County

  • 0
police-lights
By Kristin Crowley

EAST DUBUQUE (WREX) — An Iowa resident faces multiple weapons and drug charges after a traffic stop in Jo Daviess County Tuesday.

According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office, Deputies stopped a car with an expired registration on U.S. 20 at Barge Terminal Rd. east of East Dubuque at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say they made contact with the driver, 33-year-old Deaundra Alexander, of Des Moines, Iowa, and found open alcohol in the car and a suspected THC vape pen.

Deputies then searched the car, finding multiple rounds of gun ammunition, suspected cannabis, a white powdery substance, a green pill containing Ecstasy, and counterfeit money.

Alexander was charged with Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon (Class 3 Felony), Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class 4 Felony), Driving While License Suspended, Unlawful Possession of Adult Use Cannabis in a Vehicle, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, and Loud Exhaust Where Prohibited.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office says the incident remains under investigation.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Recommended for you