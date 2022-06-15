Iowa resident arrested on multiple felony charges in Jo Daviess County

EAST DUBUQUE (WREX) — An Iowa resident faces multiple weapons and drug charges after a traffic stop in Jo Daviess County Tuesday.
According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office, Deputies stopped a car with an expired registration on U.S. 20 at Barge Terminal Rd. east of East Dubuque at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Authorities say they made contact with the driver, 33-year-old Deaundra Alexander, of Des Moines, Iowa, and found open alcohol in the car and a suspected THC vape pen.
Deputies then searched the car, finding multiple rounds of gun ammunition, suspected cannabis, a white powdery substance, a green pill containing Ecstasy, and counterfeit money.
Alexander was charged with Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon (Class 3 Felony), Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class 4 Felony), Driving While License Suspended, Unlawful Possession of Adult Use Cannabis in a Vehicle, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, and Loud Exhaust Where Prohibited.
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office says the incident remains under investigation.