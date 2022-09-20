Illinois State Police arrest Rockford woman after driving under the influence causing a death

DOWNERS GROVE – A 36-year-old woman was arrested this afternoon after driving under the influence that caused a fatality.
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 15 Investigations arrested Doniqua N. Hilliard, a 36-year-old female of Rockford, IL for Aggravated Driving Under the Influence Causing Death (Class 2 Felony), Aggravated Driving Under the Influence Causing Great Bodily Harm (Class 4 Felony), and Child Endangerment (Class A Misdemeanor).
On June 12, 2022, at approximately 12:25 a.m., ISP District 15 Troopers responded to investigate a single vehicle rollover traffic crash on Interstate 90 eastbound near Milepost 61, Hoffman Estates, Cook County.
The driver, Hillard, and her seven children were transported to area hospitals with injuries ranging from stable to critical. On June 16, 2022, Hillard’s six-year-old son succumbed to his injuries sustained from the crash.
Cook County Felony Review approved one count of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence Causing Death, three counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence Causing Great Bodily Harm, and three counts of Child Endangerment.
On September 19, 2022 at approximately 3:20 p.m. after an extensive Investigation, District 15 Investigators took Hillard into custody. On September 20, 2022 Hilliard appeared in bond court where the presiding Judge set bond at $200,000/10% to apply. Hillard remains in custody at the Cook County Jail. There is no further information available.