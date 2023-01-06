Illinois House Passes Assault Weapon Ban

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) -- The Illinois House of Representatives passed the ban on assault weapons early January 6th, making it illegal to own, sell or make these guns.
After days of negotiations the ban passed 64 to 43. The ban also prohibits extended magazine makings of weapons.
The bill has gotten pushback from some like local state senator Dave Syverson who says that ban like these don't work.
"What's frustrating about this bill is it just goes after those who are already following the law," he said. "It bans guns from them but does absolutely nothing for the criminals, so for those who are committing the crime it's not addressing the issue."
State Senator-Elect Andrew Chesney agreed with the ban saying,
"On January 5th, I voted against the firearm ban, SB 2226. This law deeply infringes on our Constitutional right to bear arms. It does nothing to address the issue of rising crime in our state and forces law-abiding citizens to be subject to severe government overreach. I will always stand behind the Second Amendment right to bear arms."
However, the question many are asking is why some would need an assault weapon, and according to Syverson, he says, the constitution states that the government should not make the decision for citizens.
"Everyone who owns guns has their reasons. Some for collection, some for recreational use, and some for the protection."
"Maybe the question should be why were there 800-gun related murders last year in Illinois and how many were done by so-called assault weapons?"