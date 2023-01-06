 Skip to main content
Illinois House Passes Assault Weapon Ban

  Updated
  • 0

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) -- The Illinois House of Representatives passed the ban on assault weapons early January 6th, making it illegal to own, sell or make these guns.

After days of negotiations the ban passed 64 to 43. The ban also prohibits extended magazine makings of weapons.

The bill has gotten pushback from some like local state senator Dave Syverson who says that ban like these don't work.

"What's frustrating about this bill is it just goes after those who are already following the law," he said. "It bans guns from them but does absolutely nothing for the criminals, so for those who are committing the crime it's not addressing the issue."

State Senator-Elect Andrew Chesney agreed with the ban saying,

"On January 5th, I voted against the firearm ban, SB 2226. This law deeply infringes on our Constitutional right to bear arms. It does nothing to address the issue of rising crime in our state and forces law-abiding citizens to be subject to severe government overreach. I will always stand behind the Second Amendment right to bear arms."

However, the question many are asking is why some would need an assault weapon, and according to Syverson, he says, the constitution states that the government should not make the decision for citizens.

"Everyone who owns guns has their reasons. Some for collection, some for recreational use, and some for the protection."

"Maybe the question should be why were there 800-gun related murders last year in Illinois and how many were done by so-called assault weapons?"

The bill also known as the "Protect Illinois Communities Act" comes as a victory to some, and supporters of the ban say that these weapons are too dangerous to be considered a source of protection. 
 
State Representative Dave Vella, who is for the ban, added,
"I voted for this bill because was contacted by hundreds of by constituents, both gun owners and non-owners who wanted me to vote for it. This bill empowers the state police to create ani-trafficking task and keep guns out of the wrong hands. I voted for this bill because it is my job to make people of the 68th district safe."
 
State Representative Maurice West, also added," I am a FOID card carrier and a gun owner who supports the second amendment, but I also believe in keeping our communities safe and addressing the atrocities of gun violence."
 
"As I considered this legislation, I listened to my community which overwhelmingly called to support a ban on the sale of assault weapons.  I also considered that assault weapon shootings result in 6 times more casualties on average, and I considered the devastation that we saw last July 4th in Highland Park and Chicago.  We cannot wait for another tragedy to strike in our communities before we take action, and that is why I stand in support of this legislation which provides a smart approach to gun safety."
 
The bill is set to head to the Illinois Senate before it can become a law.
 

