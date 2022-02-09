Illinois dentist accused of diverting fentanyl from patients for personal use

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — An Illinois dentist faces several charges after authorities say they tampered with drugs meant for patients.
A federal grand jury returned an indictment against Phillip Jensen, DMD, 61, of Rochester, Illinois last week, charging Jensen with eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of acquiring a controlled substance by fraud, one count of tampering with consumer products, and three counts of false statements related to health care matters.
The indictment says from December 2019-August 2020, Jensen adulterated the fentanyl that was supposed to be used as anesthesia during his patients’ surgeries.
Specifically, the indictment alleges that prior to surgery, Jensen pierced the fentanyl vials, removed half the fentanyl, and set it aside for his personal use.
He then refilled the vials of fentanyl with another solution and administered the adulterated fentanyl, which was now at half its labeled strength, to his patients.
On one occasion when Jenson administered the tampered fentanyl to a patient, it “resulted in serious bodily injury to that patient,” according to the indictment.
The indictment alleges Jenson committed drug diversion on at least eight different occasions, "in which he knowingly distributed a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl ... outside the scope of professional practice and not for legitimate medical purpose."
It's not clear who he distributed the synthetic opioid to.
Jensen made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Springfield.