Illinois Attorney General to appeal Pretrial Fairness Act ruling to state Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has notified the state Supreme Court that he will file to appeal a Kankakee County judge's ruling that parts of the SAFE-T Act are unconstitutional.
That verdict was handed down by Judge Thomas W. Cunnington Wednesday night, striking down the Pretrial Fairness Act in parts of the state.
The ruling only applies to the 64 counties involved in the lawsuit, including Boone, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, and Winnebago Counties.
The Pretrial Fairness Act, passed by the Illinois General Assembly in 2020, would end cash bail in the state beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. Additionally, it would create significantly higher standards for speedy trials, which would force most, if not all, courts to be open six days a week.
The legislation also added new language about the standards prosecutors need to meet to keep someone behind bars before their trial.
Earlier this month, the General Assembly passed a trailer bill to the SAFE-T Act, making changes to the law that were the subject of many campaigns for state offices in the November midterm elections.
It is not immediately clear when the Illinois Supreme Court will hear the case or how it will effect the implementation of the Pretrial Fairness Act to other counties not included in the original lawsuit on Jan. 1.