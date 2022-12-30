 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Friday the stage was 8.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.4
feet this afternoon.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Illinois Attorney General to appeal Pretrial Fairness Act ruling to state Supreme Court

  • Updated
  • 0
Illinois Supreme Court building outside

Image courtesy of the Illinois Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has notified the state Supreme Court that he will file to appeal a Kankakee County judge's ruling that parts of the SAFE-T Act are unconstitutional.

That verdict was handed down by Judge Thomas W. Cunnington Wednesday night, striking down the Pretrial Fairness Act in parts of the state.

The ruling only applies to the 64 counties involved in the lawsuit, including Boone, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, and Winnebago Counties.

The Pretrial Fairness Act, passed by the Illinois General Assembly in 2020, would end cash bail in the state beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. Additionally, it would create significantly higher standards for speedy trials, which would force most, if not all, courts to be open six days a week.

The legislation also added new language about the standards prosecutors need to meet to keep someone behind bars before their trial.

Earlier this month, the General Assembly passed a trailer bill to the SAFE-T Act, making changes to the law that were the subject of many campaigns for state offices in the November midterm elections.

It is not immediately clear when the Illinois Supreme Court will hear the case or how it will effect the implementation of the Pretrial Fairness Act to other counties not included in the original lawsuit on Jan. 1.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you