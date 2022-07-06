Highland Park parade shooting suspect's phone found in Wisconsin business

MIDDLETON, Wis. -- WKOW 27 News reports that the phone of the suspect charged with opening fire on a parade in Highland Park was found at a business located in Middleton, Wisconsin.
The owner of Jim's Auto Repair, a business located on the 6500 block of University Avenue, told WKOW that the phone was found in his location.
During a press conference on Wednesday, a spokesman with the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, Chris Covelli, reported that the suspect's phone was "dumped" in Middleton and found by the FBI on Tuesday.