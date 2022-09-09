Half on Winnebago County Jail estimated to be released in January, according to State's Attorney

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One day after 13 Investigates broke that Boone County expects more than half of their jail to be released by January, Winnebago County State's Attorney J Hanley says his area's jail will have to do the same.
"Approximately 400 criminal defendants will be released back into our community because our Illinois legislators passed the 'SAFE-T Act' back in 2020," Hanley said in a column to the Rockford Register Star on Friday.
In January, the Pretrial Fairness Act starts in Illinois, eliminating cash bail and bond.
Hanley wants that date to be moved back six months to give more time to refine the act. He also wants the state to adopt New Jersey's criminal justice police which also impacts how cash bail works, but gives more power to judges to keep people in jail.
"Unlike our new law, New Jersey allows judges to detain persons for any crime where the prosecution proves the defendant i) will not appear in court, ii) poses a danger to any other person or the community, or iii) will obstruct or attempt to obstruct justice, or threaten, injure, intimidate, or attempt to threaten, injure, or intimidate a prospective witness or juror," Hanley said. "While New Jersey’s law has its detractors, many have found it appropriately balances a defendant’s presumption of innocence against the court’s interest in the fair and orderly administration of justice and the community’s safety. It is certainly a much better law that the one currently set to take effect here in Illinois."
13 Investigates is scheduled to sit down with Hanley on Monday to talk more about his views on the SAFE-T Act.
