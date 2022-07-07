German Valley man arrested on numerous felony sexual abuse and child pornography charges

GERMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WREX) — A German Valley man was arrested on numerous sexual abuse and child pornography charges last month.
The Stephenson County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Tyler Mocker, of German Valley, was arrested at the Stephenson County Courthouse on June 29 on sexual abuse and child pornography charges.
The Sheriff's Office says Mocker was arrested as a result of an ongoing investigation.
Mocker is charged with three counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class Two felony), Traveling to meet a Child (Class Three felony), Soliciting Child Pornography (Class One felony), and nine counts of Possession of Child Pornography (Class Two felony).
Mocker was taken to the Stephenson County Jail where he was later released after posting 10% of a $150,000 bond.