Freeport teens arrested on felony weapons charges

FREEPORT (WREX) — Two Freeport teens are in custody after police found they had multiple guns Thursday evening.

Freeport Police say an officer found a person who they believed could be armed with a handgun in the 600 block of W. Avon Ave. just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

As the officer continued their investigation, they found two teens, 15 and 17-year-old boys, and arrested them. Four guns were found during the investigation along with firearm magazines and ammunition.

The two were charged with Felony Possession of a Handgun under age 18 and Felony Possession of a Firearm Without Requisite FOID.

Freeport Police say both teens are being taken into custody at the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center in St. Charles, about 70 miles southeast of Freeport.

