Freeport teacher, coach charged with grooming

FREEPORT (WREX) — A Freeport High School teacher and coach has arrested and charged with grooming.
Tyler Wallace, 27, of Freeport, was taken into custody on Wednesday, police say.
Police have not provided any additional information on the investigation at this time.
The Freeport School District says Wallace was immediately placed on administrative leave last week once they were made aware of the allegations against Wallace.
"The allegations are among the most serious that can be made against any adult, especially a school district employee," the school district said in a statement sent to 13 WREX.
Wallace teaches science at the high school, according to the school district's directory. Wallace also coached soccer for the school.
The school district says they will continue to cooperate with police as the investigation unfolds.
Wallace is facing grooming charges, a class 4 felony. Wallace was taken to the Stephenson County Jail where he was processed and released on $10,000 at 10%.