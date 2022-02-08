 Skip to main content
Freeport motel robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning

By Andrew Carrigan

FREEPORT (WREX) — Freeport police are looking for three suspects who they say robbed a Freeport motel at gunpoint. 

Police say it happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Super 8 Motel in the 1550 S. Sleezer Home Rd. 

Three suspects entered the motel and approached an employee. Police say one of the suspects hit the employee in the head with a gun.

The suspects then took property from the motel and left, police say. 

The victim was treated and released from the hospital for their injuries.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Freeport Police Department or Crime Stoppers. 

