Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values up to 105 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Lee Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Freeport man dies after getting shot Sunday night

  • Updated
FREEPORT (WREX) — One man is killed in Freeport after getting shot Sunday night.

According to the Freeport Police Department, officers were notified by the Freeport Memorial Hospital (FMH) of a gunshot victim Sunday at 10 p.m. 

A man, later identified as 23-year-old Daquaveon Jackson from Freeport, died from his injuries.

The Freeport Police Department was notified by FMH that a subject had been privately transported to the hospital.

After investigating, officers found the shooting had occurred in the unit block of North Greenfield Drive just prior to Jackson's arrival at the hospital.

Officers also believe that the shooting was a result of a interpersonal conflict and the shooter was known by Jackson.

Although the investigation has revealed important information, Freeport Police are currently looking for a person of interest.

According to police, the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the community at present. 

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222, or tips can be submitted through Stateline Area Crime Stoppers by phone to: 1- 866-TIPSNOW, or online at: www.Statelineareacrimestoppers.com.

Tipsters to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com