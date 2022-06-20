Freeport man dies after getting shot Sunday night

FREEPORT (WREX) — One man is killed in Freeport after getting shot Sunday night.
According to the Freeport Police Department, officers were notified by the Freeport Memorial Hospital (FMH) of a gunshot victim Sunday at 10 p.m.
A man, later identified as 23-year-old Daquaveon Jackson from Freeport, died from his injuries.
The Freeport Police Department was notified by FMH that a subject had been privately transported to the hospital.
After investigating, officers found the shooting had occurred in the unit block of North Greenfield Drive just prior to Jackson's arrival at the hospital.
Officers also believe that the shooting was a result of a interpersonal conflict and the shooter was known by Jackson.
Although the investigation has revealed important information, Freeport Police are currently looking for a person of interest.
According to police, the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the community at present.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222, or tips can be submitted through Stateline Area Crime Stoppers by phone to: 1- 866-TIPSNOW, or online at: www.Statelineareacrimestoppers.com.
Tipsters to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.