Freeport man arrested on aggravated robbery charges early Wednesday morning

FREEPORT (WREX) — A Freeport man is in custody after a robbery at an apartment early Wednesday morning.
Freeport Police say officers were called to the 600 block of N. Waddell Ave. just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an aggravated robbery.
As officers got to the scene, they found that a man went into an apartment holding a silver handgun, demanding money from the victim. Police say the suspect left the apartment after the victim gave him money and a cell phone.
Police later found the suspect, identified as Drean McGee, 30 of Freeport, just after the robbery near the intersection of W. Galena Ave. and N. Warren Ave.
McGee is charged with Aggravated Robbery, Residential Burglary, and Theft with a Prior. He was taken to the Stephenson County Jail, where he is being held on a $150,000 bond.