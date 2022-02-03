Freeport employee arrested, placed on administrative leave

FREEPORT (WREX) — A teacher with the Freeport Middle School has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested.
According to a criminal complaint obtained by 13 WREX, Felicya Knox is charged with one count of disposal of a firearm to a prohibited person and one count of lying in connection to an acquisition of a gun.
The indictment says sometime between May 2020 and Feb. 2021, Knox got rid of a gun that was used by someone else in a crime.
The indictment also says Knox bought a weapon that she said was for herself, but was really for someone else in May 2020.
Knox was arraigned on Jan. 19 and pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and has since been released on bond.
Knox has been an employee with the school district since Aug. 2021.
Knox's next court appearance is scheduled for March 4.
Editor's Note: This article initially said Knox was a teacher when she is just an employee with the school district. The initial article also said Knox is in federal custody, but 13 WREX has since learned she's out on bond.