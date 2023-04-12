Freeport city leaders react to active school shooter hoax

FREEPORT -- The Freeport Police department was one of many agencies across the state that responded to an active school shooting hoax.
"I wouldn't want to go through that again and I don't want people to continue to call," said Chris Schenberger, Interim Police Chief for Freeport Police Department.
A call from an anonymous number caused hundreds of students, parents and facility at Freeport High School to panic.
Schools across the Stateline were put on lockdown following reports of active shooters, while taking college readiness exams on April 12th, 2023.
Emergency 911 operators in Stephenson County got the false report around 8:24 a.m. on April 12th, resulting in multiple agencies, the Illinois State Police, Stephenson County Sheriff's Department, and Illinois Department of Conservation to respond to Freeport High School in under five minutes.
At the scene, Freeport police spoke with school security and determined no threat to the school, with no record of shots fired.
Interim Police Chief Schenberger says, even though it was a false report, one positive point to highlight is the use of proper training.
"It was good for us to go, "he said.
"I feel that it is unfortunate that it happened, but the positive thing is that we debriefed as a department ourselves and all the officers agreed that it was great to go because we all felt that sense of urgency and felt it was a real-life scenario."
Freeport School District Superintendent, Anna Alvarado recalled the events saying she was shocked that something like this happened, and when she heard the news and got to the school, her main concern was the kids.
"I was saying a quick prayer on the way there," Alvarado said.
"You're always imagining the worse that can happen because at that time I didn't know it was a hoax, all I knew was that it was an active shooter! It makes you angry actually that this is the world that we live in right now."
As of right now, Freeport High is expected to open as normal and SAT testing for students will proceed.
The investigation on who is responsible for the hoax is ongoing.