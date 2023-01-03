Freeport area pilot program hopes to keep residents safer

FREEPORT (WREX) — The City of Freeport approved a new pilot program during the January 3 City Council Meeting that hopes to keep the community safe and to catch criminals in the area.
Freeport Police Chief Matt Summers hopes to mirror the similar program that launched in parts of Winnebago County last year. However, the difference with the pilot program is where the police want those cameras placed.
Over the past few years, Freeport Police have been analyzing the shots fired calls and found that there were a few areas that could benefit from this program. That includes Empire Street to the south, Lincoln and Main Street to the north, Adams Ave to the east and West Ave to the west.
Freeport Police plan to hand out 35 cameras to residents that want them, cameras will be available on a first come first serve basis and residents just need to have a document of where they live. The Freeport Police will also provide a reimbursement of $40 for the first year of storage from the cameras in hopes that residents will let the police recover the videos to use as evidence.
Freeport City Council members are excited about the program and hopes it helps cut down on crime rates.
Wayne Duckmann, Freeport's Community and Economic Development Director, states, "no criminal wants to be filmed or on TV, so this will help curb violence as criminals don't want to be seen"
Randy Bukas, Freeport City Manager, states, "Residents that are really concerned about the crime and helping us to prevent it and catch the criminals will participate in this program."