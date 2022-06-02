Freeport Abraham Lincoln impersonator, former teacher sentenced to months in jail

FREEPORT (WREX) — A former Freeport teacher known for his Abraham Lincoln impersonation was sentenced to four months in jail for child pornography and prostitute solicitation.
George Buss, 65, Freeport, was sentenced on Wednesday to 120 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, one to four years on probation and must be registered to the lifetime sex offender registration.
Court records show he was in possession of a video showing children engaged in sexual acts.
Buss was arrested in 2020 and pleaded guilty to both offenses in April.
He will remain free on bond until his sentence begins on July 1 according to court records.