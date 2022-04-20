Franklin Grove resident arrested for home invasion, aggravated battery, burglary

STERLING — 19-year-old Franklin Grove resident Elias Cervantes Jr. was arrested by the Sterling Police Department for home invasion, aggravated battery, and burglary.
Charges were in connection with a “shots fired” call during the early morning hours of September 27, 2021.
Allegedly, Cervantes forced his way into a residence in the 200th block of 12th Avenue and struck the occupant with a metal bludgeon.
Cervantes was taken to the Whiteside County Jail in lieu of bond.
The incident remains under investigation and other arrests are pending.