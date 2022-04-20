 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Franklin Grove resident arrested for home invasion, aggravated battery, burglary

  • 0
HANDCUFFS-AND-BARS
By Nick Landi

STERLING — 19-year-old Franklin Grove resident Elias Cervantes Jr. was arrested by the Sterling Police Department for home invasion, aggravated battery, and burglary.

Charges were in connection with a “shots fired” call during the early morning hours of September 27, 2021.

Allegedly, Cervantes forced his way into a residence in the 200th block of 12th Avenue and struck the occupant with a metal bludgeon.

Cervantes was taken to the Whiteside County Jail in lieu of bond.

The incident remains under investigation and other arrests are pending. 