Fourth suspect charged with murder in deadly shooting arrested, police say

ROCKFORD (WREX) — All four suspects wanted in connection to a deadly shooting last week in Rockford are now in custody, police say.
Rockford police say Shon Davis, the fourth suspect charged with the murder of 18-year-old Davonte Simmons, is now in custody.
Earlier this week, police announced Kenneth "Kenny" Alexander, 24, Marquzise "Quavo" Alexander, 19, and Angelo "D Block" Woods, 18, were all in custody on first-degree murder charges.
Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley says the four suspects are accused of devising a plan to rob Simmons of a gun he owned last week/
Hanley says the four suspects were in a vehicle when they picked Simmons up in the vehicle. Once in the vehicle, that's when the suspects tried to rob Simmons and ended up shooting him.
Once shot, the suspects dropped his body off in the 2600 block of Pleasant View Ave. and the car drove off.
Hanley says the driver, Kenneth Alexander, was pulled over a short time later. Officers say one of the back windows was missing and five shell casings were recovered from inside of the car.
One of the casings was matched to a gun recovered from Woods' home. There are believed to be two more firearms which have not been found, according to Hanley.
Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd says the violence was senseless.
"Another needless life lost for no apparent reason. These individuals all knew each other. No threat at large for the public but it's a sad day when we have to keep coming before you with issues of this matter," Police Chief Carla Redd said during a news conference Tuesday.
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara also spoke at the news conference and says the city continues to put resources into law enforcement and safety.
“Our team, from intervention and prevention efforts all the way to enforcement efforts, are working collectively to make sure Rockford can be what we all know it should be and what all our citizens deserve it to be, which is a safe place to raise a family," McNamara said.
The investigation is still underway and police are looking to gather more information from the public. If you know any information regarding this case, you are asked to call Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.