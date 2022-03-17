Four kids in custody after Wednesday armed robbery

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Four juveniles are in custody after an armed robbery in Rockford Wednesday.
The Rockford Police Department says officers were called to the area of S. Chicago Ave. and 2nd Ave. for a report of an armed robbery just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers learned that as two boys were walking home from school, they were approached by four people in a car.
Three people jumped out of the car and pointed guns at the kids to rob them. The car, reportedly stolen from Marengo, sped off shortly after.
The car was located in the 1900 block of Court St. a short time later, RPD says. All four in the car, all juveniles, were taken into custody after a short chase involving a K-9.
Four boys, two 15-year-olds, a 14-year-old, and a 13-year-old have each been charged with armed robbery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a stolen vehicle.