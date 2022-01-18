Former Cherry Valley police officer found guilty on child porn charges

CHERRY VALLEY (WREX) — A former Cherry Valley police officer has been found guilty on child porn charges.
Otoniel Molina was charged by the Loves Park Police Department in 2019.
Police were notified by a parent that their 11-year-old daughter had been talking to an adult man online. The child told the man, later identified as Molina, that she was a 19-year-old woman.
An investigation revealed the minor had sent photos of herself to Molina at his request. Molina continued to talk to the minor despite photos showing herself and not a 19-year-old woman. Molina later sent photos of himself to the minor and asked multiple times to engage in sexual acts with the minor.
Molina was found guilty on child porn, grooming and indecent solicitation charges. He faces up to 23 years in jail.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 25.