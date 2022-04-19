Former Abraham Lincoln reenactor, high school teacher pleads guilty to child pornography, prostitute solicitation

FREEPORT — George Buss, a former Freeport High School teacher, administrator, and Abraham Lincoln reenactor has pleaded guilty to charges of child pornography prostitution solicitation.
According to court records, Buss was in possession of a video showing children engaged in sexual acts.
Buss, 64, entered the plea on Thursday after the trial was rescheduled several times.
Originally arrested in August of 2020, Buss remains free on bond.
Initially waiving the formal reading of his complaint during the preliminary hearing, the case was scheduled for a December 2020 jury trial.
After three rescheduled trials, sentencing is now set for 1:30 p.m. on June 1.