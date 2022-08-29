Floyd Brown sentenced to 55 years in prison

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Floyd Brown, the man found guilty of shooting and killing U.S. Marshal Jacob Keltner, will spend 55 years behind bars.
The judge handed down his decision late Monday evening, coming well short of the prosecutions desire for a life sentence.
Illinois Man Sentenced to 55 Years in Federal Prison for Killing Special Deputy U.S. Marshal Jacob Keltner @FBIChicago @USMarshalsHQ @ATF_Chicago @McHenrySheriff @RockfordPD @winnsheriff @ILStatePolice @cityblmPD @LovesParkPD https://t.co/OjY61egIes— U.S. Attorney’s Office (NDIL) (@NDILnews) August 29, 2022
A jury found Brown guilty of second degree murder of a federal officer, attempted murder of a federal officer and several gun charges.
The United States Attorney's Office Northern District of Illinois released a statement regarding the sentencing.
“Through the violent actions of Floyd Brown, the Keltner family lost a devoted son, husband and father, and the citizens of the Northern District of Illinois lost a dedicated public servant,” said U.S. Attorney John Lausch.
“Special Deputy Keltner made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our nation. His bravery and dedication will not be forgotten. We remain committed to prosecuting violence against federal law enforcement officers to the fullest extent of the law.”
In 2019, 13 WREX reported that Keltner was working with a joint task force with the U.S. Marshals, working to serve a warrant to a suspect.
That suspect, identified as Floyd Brown, opened fire and shot Deputy Keltner at an Extended Stay America Hotel located at 747 N. Bell School Road.
Police believe that Brown shot through a third story window in to the parking lot of the hotel using a rifle.
Following the incident, prosecutors in Winnebago County issued a warrant against Floyd E. Brown for attempted murder.
Authorities said Brown was taken into custody hours after his car crashed along a central Illinois interstate.
Brown's initial appearance in the courtroom was March 11.
Additional charges were filed against Floyd Brown on July 7, 2020.
Earlier this year, a jury found 42-year-old Floyd Brown guilty of second-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of 35-year-old Deputy Jacob Keltner.
“Special Deputy Keltner put his life on the line every day to protect and serve his community,” said FBI Acting SAC Ashley Johnson.
“Tragically, on March 7, 2019, he paid a terrible price for his dedication. We will never stop working with our law enforcement and prosecutorial partners to remove violent offenders from our streets and safeguard those who care for our communities.”