Floyd Brown found guilty in the murder of Deputy Jacob Keltner

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A three year quest for justice ends Friday with a jury finding Floyd Brown guilty of murdering Jacob Keltner.
Brown was found guilty of eight charges, but not first degree murder. The jury did find Brown guilty of second degree murder of Jacob Keltner, attempted murder of a federal officer, two forcible assault charges and two firearms charges.
The last two weeks included about 45 witnesses from the prosecution including eyewitness testimony from several law enforcement officers that day along with several FBI investigators.
The prosecution hammered home several points with those witnesses including video evidence that Brown ran away from police before coming to Rockford, and searching for things like police getting show and killed, and more specifically, U.S. Marshals getting shot and killed.
Additionally, crime scene evidence shows 12 casings that only fit into Brown's AK-47. Brown also admitted to firing his gun during his testimony on Thursday.
The deadly shooting happened on March 7, 2019 when U.S. Marshals served an arrest warrant for Brown at the Extended Stay on N. Bell School Rd., which ultimately lead to several shots being fired and Keltner dying.
On Thursday, Brown unexpectedly took the stand during the trial in which there was a fiery exchange between him and the prosecution over his actions after U.S. Marshals knocked on his hotel room door.
Brown admitted in his testimony that he shot his gun after police knocked on his door. The sound of a gun being cocked is what Brown says caused him to grab his AK-47 and opened fire.
The prosecution hammered the same question multiple times about asking if Brown shot at Marshals. Brown more or less refused to answer saying "I shot" each time to that pointed question.
FBI agents say crime scene data shows several shots being fired at the door where the marshals were positioned.
Brown denies ever seeing Keltner on March 7, and says he only remembers jumping out the window with his gun, blacking our briefly then running to his car.
Brown admitted to breaking several laws including fleeing police on several occasions, and illegally owning four guns and ammunition. All of those guns had their serial numbers illegally removed.
Brown still awaits official sentencing, but first-degree murder of a federal officer requires life in prison.