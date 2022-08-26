Early morning shooting in Freeport leaves one injured

FREEPORT, Il. (WREX) — Early this morning, Freeport Police Department responded to the 200 Block of W Pleasant Street after a person was shot.
During the investigation, officers learned that an unknown subject entered the residence and fired shots at the victim and two other individuals. The victim, aged 26 of Freeport, had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Freeport Memorial Hospital by private vehicle.
This crime believed to be an isolated incident and gang-related. There is no threat to the public. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact either the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222, or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.