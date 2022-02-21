Dixon police look for forgery suspect

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by heavy rain and river ice is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb,
DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake IL,
Lee, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Ogle, Southern Cook,
Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana, Lake IN and
Porter.
* WHEN...From Midnight CST tonight through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Underpasses
may be flooded. Heavy river ice cover may break up and lead to
localized ice jams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across
northern Illinois and northwest Indiana after midnight
tonight. Rain rates up half inch per hour are possible, with
isolated thunderstorms producing rain rates up to one inch
per hour. Soil frost depths of 8 to near 20 inches, with the
deepest frozen soils near the Wisconsin state line. Frozen
soil may limit infiltration and increase how much rainfall
becomes runoff headed toward streams and rivers. Heavy river
ice cover also remains in place along stretches of the Rock
River, Fox River, and their tributaries. River rises may
break up ice cover and cause localized ice jams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&