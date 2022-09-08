 Skip to main content
Dixon Police ask for public's help looking for fraud suspect

Dixon Fraud Suspect.png

DIXON (WREX) — A local police department is asking for the public's help looking for a fraud suspect.

Dixon Police says an unidentified man illegally used a credit card at the Walmart in the 1600 block of S. Galena Ave. on Aug. 29 just before 2 p.m.

Authorities have released a photo of the man, apparently from the store's surveillance cameras.

The photo shows a white man wearing a navy blue long-sleeved shirt and khaki shorts with a red and gray cap and black shoes. He was also wearing glasses and a mask over his face.

If you have any information about this man, you are asked to call the Dixon Police Department at (815) 288-4411 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488). Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.

