Dixon Police arrest three on felony weapons and drug charges

DIXON (WREX) — Dixon Police say officers arrested three people on felony weapons and drug charges after an investigation was launched on Thursday.
45-year-old Scott Vue, 27-year-old Alexandra Moyer, and 50-year-old Jason Manskey, all of Dixon, were arrested Thursday afternoon on numerous weapons and drug charges.
Police say they began an investigation into Vue, who is a felon, on charges of possessing a firearm. Detectives later obtained a search warrant for a home in the 900 block of Sheridan Ave., where they found a gun and meth.
According to Police, Vue was arrested on charges of being an Armed Habitual Criminal (Class X Felony), as well as charges of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon (Class Two Felony), Unlawful Possession of Firearm Ammunition by a Felon (Class Two Felony), Possession of a Firearm without a FOID (Class Three Felony), and Defacing Identification Marks on a Firearm (Class Three Felony).
Moyer, was also arrested on charges of Defacing Identification Marks on a Firearm (Class Three Felony) and Possession of a Firearm without a FOID (Class A Misdemeanor). Manskey was arrested on the charge of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine (Class Three Felony).
All three were taken to the Lee County Jail. Police say the investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.