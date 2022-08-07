Dixon man arrested on several charges including aggravated criminal sexual assault and abuse

DIXON (WREX) — A Dixon man is in police custody after an investigation into numerous charges including aggravated criminal sexual assault.
Dixon Police say Billy Beauchamp, 55 of Dixon, was arrested Saturday on charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault, abuse, and child pornography.
In a release, police say they began a criminal investigation on Friday, later identifying Beauchamp as the suspect.
Beauchamp was taken into custody by officers in the 200 block of S. Hennepin Ave. Saturday and taken to the Lee County Jail.
Beauchamp is charged with two counts of Child Pornography (one Class X felony and the other a Class 2 felony), Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault (Class X Felony), Kidnapping (Class 2 Felony), and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2 Felony).
