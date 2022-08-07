 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall on already wet
ground continues to be possible as more heavy rain is likely
within the region tonight.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois,
including the following areas, in north central Illinois, Boone,
De Kalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois, McHenry.

* WHEN...Through Monday morning, with the main concern after the
current rain through early this afternoon being tonight.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of roadways that could cause impacts to part of
the Monday morning commute. Flooding along creeks and small
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rain will become more scattered by mid afternoon and then
likely increase in coverage later this evening into
overnight. There is high uncertainty where in the region this
heavy rainfall tonight will occur.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch for flash flooding means rapid-onset flooding is
possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts.
Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests
along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the
latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding
develop.

Stay away from flooded streams, ditches, stream banks, and fields.

&&

Dixon man arrested on several charges including aggravated criminal sexual assault and abuse

By Andrew Carrigan

DIXON (WREX) — A Dixon man is in police custody after an investigation into numerous charges including aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Dixon Police say Billy Beauchamp, 55 of Dixon, was arrested Saturday on charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault, abuse, and child pornography.

In a release, police say they began a criminal investigation on Friday, later identifying Beauchamp as the suspect.

Beauchamp was taken into custody by officers in the 200 block of S. Hennepin Ave. Saturday and taken to the Lee County Jail.

Beauchamp is charged with two counts of Child Pornography (one Class X felony and the other a Class 2 felony), Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault (Class X Felony), Kidnapping (Class 2 Felony), and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2 Felony).

The Dixon Police Department reminds the public that they can report suspicious activity by calling (815) 288-4411 or to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488). Callers can stay anonymous and are eligible for rewards of up to $1,000 with information leading to an arrest.

