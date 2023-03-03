 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening to early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 12.1 feet Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

DeKalb Police search for subject who attempted to lure child into car after school

playground swings

A DeKalb School Resource Officer reported the man trying to lure a child into his car after school in the 800 block of S. 8th St.

DEKALB — DeKalb Police are searching for a subject who attempted to lure a child into a car during after-school hours.

On March 3 at 2:41 p.m., DeKalb police reported an attempted child luring crime.

One of DeKalb's School Resource Officers received a report that a make subject attempted to lure a child to his car after school on Friday, February 24.

This incident happened sometime between 3:30 and 4:00 p.m. near the 800 bloc of South 8th Street.

The subject is described as a black male with light complexion, glasses, and a mustache.  

The car's description is a black truck, possibly a pickup, with a cap on the back.

DeKalb Police request that anyone with information relating to this incident to call the Police Department at 815-748-8400.

Any residents who lives in the area is asked to check their security systems and video doorbells for any information or video footage that could help the investigation.

Parents are also advised to speak to their children about being safe and reporting any suspicious incidents to a trusted adult.

