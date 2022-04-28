Cicero man arrested in I-55 double-fatal shooting

DES PLAINES -– A 20-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting that killed two people along Interstate 55.
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) Zone 1 Agents arrested Joseph Guzman, 20-year old male of Cicero, IL for two counts of First-Degree Murder (Class X Felony).
On September 28, 2021 at approximately 11:38 p.m., ISP District Chicago Troopers responded to a report of an expressway shooting on Interstate 55 southbound near Wentworth Avenue in Chicago.
The victim’s vehicle was located crashed with multiple gunshot defects.
The 21-year-old male driver and the 21-year-old male passenger in the victim vehicle were deceased on scene.
Automated License Plate Readers and other video evidence was gathered to assist with the investigation.
During the investigation, ISP agents also began collaborating with the Cicero Police Department and identified Guzman, as the suspect shooter.
On April 27, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office approved two counts of first-degree murder against Guzman. Guzman has been issued no bond and is currently being held at Cook County Jail.