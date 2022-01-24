Chicago substitute charged with groping himself in class

CHICAGO (AP) - A substitute teacher at a Chicago elementary school has been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child after he allegedly touched himself inappropriately in front of students in a classroom.
Twenty-nine-year-old James Ruml, of Chicago, appeared in court Saturday on the charges and posted bond.
Prosecutors say that on Nov. 16 he was working as a substitute teacher at Walt Disney Elementary School when he allegedly touched his genital area as three 11-year-old students watched. Prosecutors say Ruml didn't take any clothes off.
Ruml's attorney says that Ruml has been a substitute teacher in the Chicago Public Schools district for three years.
Cavanaugh noted that there are no allegations that Ruml exposed himself to the students or tried to touch them.