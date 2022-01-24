 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chicago substitute charged with groping himself in class

  • 0
Gavel-Web-Pic
By Kristin Crowley

CHICAGO (AP) - A substitute teacher at a Chicago elementary school has been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child after he allegedly touched himself inappropriately in front of students in a classroom.

Twenty-nine-year-old James Ruml, of Chicago, appeared in court Saturday on the charges and posted bond.

Prosecutors say that on Nov. 16 he was working as a substitute teacher at Walt Disney Elementary School when he allegedly touched his genital area as three 11-year-old students watched. Prosecutors say Ruml didn't take any clothes off.

Ruml's attorney says that Ruml has been a substitute teacher in the Chicago Public Schools district for three years.

Cavanaugh noted that there are no allegations that Ruml exposed himself to the students or tried to touch them.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.