Cashier pistol whipped during armed robbery in Rockford, juvenile arrested

armed robbery
By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Authorities are investigating after a gas station is robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

Police say it happened at the Circle K on Broadway around 12 a.m. Officers say three armed suspects (believed to be ages 17-24) held two cashiers at gunpoint while taking money, cigars and lottery tickets. 

Officers say one of the cashiers was hit with a pistol during the robbery. 

All three ran to a white Sedan, which was reportedly stolen out of Beloit, police say. The vehicle was also involved in an armed robbery to two citizens earlier in the evening, police say. 

Officers found the vehicle a short time after the gas station armed robbery with one person inside, a 17-year-old juvenile. Police say the juvenile ran from police, but was later caught by police. A handgun was recovered during the investigation, police say. 

There's no word on the other two suspects at this time. 

