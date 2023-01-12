 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cars hit by gunfire in Beloit early Thursday morning

  • 0
Beloit Police Generic.png

BELOIT, Wis. (WREX) — Police say no one was hurt after several cars were hit by gunfire early Thursday morning in Beloit.

Beloit Police say officers were called to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Fifth St. and the 800 block of Bluff St. at around 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

In a Facebook post, police say that "several fired cartridge casings" were found in the area, along with vehicles that had been struck by gunfire. No one was reported to be hurt in the shooting.

Beloit Police are asking for the public's help for more information about what happened. Anyone with additional information are asked to call Detective Doran at (608) 364-6867 or Detective Kelly at (608) 364-6844.

Those with information can also send anonymous tips to the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers by calling (608) 362-7463 or sending the tip online.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you